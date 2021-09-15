Crime is terribly revealing. Try and vary your methods as you will, your tastes, your habits, your attitude of mind, and your soul is revealed by your actions. ~ Agatha Christie (born on this date in 1890).
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15, the 258th day of 2021. There are 107 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1890, English mystery writer Agatha Christie was born in Torquay.
On Sept. 15, 2001, President George W. Bush ordered U.S. troops to get ready for war and braced Americans for a long, difficult assault against terrorists to avenge the Sept. 11 attack. Beleaguered Afghans streamed out of Kabul, fearing a U.S. military strike against Taliban rulers harboring Osama bin Laden.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama bestowed the Medal of Honor on Sgt. Dakota Meyer, a young and humble Marine who had defied orders and repeatedly barreled straight into a ferocious “killing zone” in Afghanistan to save 36 lives at extraordinary risk to himself.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1857, William Howard Taft — who served as President of the United States and as U.S. chief justice — was born in Cincinnati, Ohio.
In 1972, a federal grand jury in Washington indicted seven men in connection with the Watergate break-in.
In 1981, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to approve the Supreme Court nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor.
In 1985, Nike began selling its “Air Jordan 1” sneaker.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry is 83.
Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 75.
Movie director Oliver Stone is 75.
Rock musician Kelly Keagy is 69.
Rock musician Mitch Dorge (Crash Test Dummies) is 61.
Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino is 60.
Actor Tom Hardy is 44.
Pop-rock musician Zach Filkins (OneRepublic) is 43.
Britain’s Prince Harry is 37.
TV personality Heidi Montag is 35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.