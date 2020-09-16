THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.” — Robert Louis Stevenson
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16, the 260th day of 2020. There are 106 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 16, 1974, President Gerald R. Ford announced a conditional amnesty program for Vietnam war deserters and draft-evaders.
10 YEARS AGO
Pope Benedict XVI began a controversial state visit to Britain, acknowledging the Catholic Church had failed to act decisively or quickly enough to deal with priests who raped and molested children.
ON THIS DATE
In 1994, a federal jury in Anchorage, Alaska, ordered Exxon Corp. to pay $5 billion in punitive damages for the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill (the U.S Supreme Court later reduced that amount to $507.5 million).
In 2001, President George W. Bush, speaking on the South Lawn of the White House, said there was “no question” Osama bin Laden and his followers were the prime suspects in the Sept. 11 attacks; Bush pledged the government would “find them, get them running and hunt them down.”
In 2005, President George W. Bush ruled out raising taxes to pay the massive costs of Gulf Coast reconstruction in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, saying other government spending had to be cut to pay for the recovery effort.
In 2009, Mary Travers, 72, part of the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, died in Danbury, Connecticut.
In 2014, President Barack Obama declared that the Ebola epidemic in West Africa could threaten security around the world and ordered 3,000 U.S. troops to the region in emergency aid muscle.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Janis Paige is 98.
Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 71.
Country singer David Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 70.
Actor Mickey Rourke is 68.
Actor Christopher Rich (“Reba”) is 67.
Baseball Hall of Famer Robin Yount is 65.
Magician David Copperfield is 64.
Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Orel Hershiser is 62.
Singer Richard Marx is 57.
Rock singer-musician NICK JONAS (The Jonas Brothers) is 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.