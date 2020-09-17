THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It’s always too early to quit.” — Norman Vincent Peale
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, SEPT. 17, the 261st day of 2020. There are 105 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 17, 1787, the Constitution of the United States was completed and signed by a majority of delegates attending the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
10 YEARS AGO
Thousands of cheering Catholic schoolchildren feted Pope Benedict XVI on his second day in Britain, offering a boisterous welcome, as the pontiff urged their teachers to make sure to provide a trusting, safe environment.
ON THIS DATE
In 1937, the likeness of President Abraham Lincoln’s head was dedicated at Mount Rushmore.
In 1971, citing health reasons, Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black, 85, retired. (Black, who was succeeded by Lewis F. Powell Jr., died eight days after making his announcement.)
In 1987, the city of Philadelphia, birthplace of the U.S. Constitution, threw a big party to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the historic document; in a speech at Independence Hall, President Ronald Reagan acclaimed the framing of the Constitution as a milestone “that would profoundly and forever alter not just these United States but the world.”
In 1997, Comedian Red Skelton died in Rancho Mirage, California, at age 84.
In 2001, six days after 9/11, stock prices nosedived but stopped short of collapse in an emotional, flag-waving reopening of Wall Street; the Dow Jones industrial average ended the day down 684.81 at 8,920.70.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer LaMonte McLemore (The Fifth Dimension) is 85.
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson is 75.
Actor Cassandra Peterson (“Elvira, Mistress of the Dark”) is 69.
Muppeteer Kevin Clash (former voice of Elmo on “Sesame Street”) is 60.
Singer BeBe Winans is 58.
Actor KYLE CHANDLER is 55.
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is 45.
Actor Billy Miller is 41.
Rock musician Jon Walker is 35.
NHL forward Alex Ovechkin is 35.
