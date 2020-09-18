THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Nobody made a greater mistake than he who did nothing because he could do only a little” — Edmund Burke
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, SEPT. 18, the 262nd day of 2020. There are 104 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 18, 1970, rock star Jimi Hendrix died in London at age 27.
10 YEARS AGO
Despite Taliban rocket strikes and bombings, Afghans voted for a new parliament in the first election since a fraud-marred ballot cast doubt on the legitimacy of the embattled government.
ON THIS DATE
In 1850, Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act, which created a force of federal commissioners charged with returning escaped slaves to their owners.
In 1927, the Columbia Phonograph Broadcasting System (later CBS) made its on-air debut with a basic network of 16 radio stations.
In 1965, the situation comedies “I Dream of Jeannie” and “Get Smart” premiered on NBC.
In 1975, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was captured by the FBI in San Francisco, 19 months after being kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army.
In 2007, O.J. Simpson was charged with seven felonies, including kidnapping, in the alleged armed robbery of sports memorabilia collectors in a Las Vegas casino-hotel room. (Simpson, sentenced to nine to 33 years in prison, was released on parole in October 2017.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Robert Blake is 87.
Singer Frankie Avalon is 80.
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is 68.
Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is 61.
Actor Holly Robinson Peete is 56.
Former racing cyclist Lance Armstrong is 49.
Actor JADA PINKETT SMITH is 49.
Congressman and former NFL player Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, is 36.
Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is 27.
Country singer Tae Dye (Maddie and Tae) is 25.
