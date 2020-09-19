THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, SEPT. 19, the 263rd day of 2020. There are 103 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 19, 1881, the 20th president of the United States, James A. Garfield, died 2 1/2 months after being shot by Charles Guiteau; Chester Alan Arthur became president.
10 YEARS AGO
The BP oil well at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico was declared “effectively dead” by retired Coast Guard Adm. Thad Allen, the government’s point man on the blowout disaster, after it was sealed with a permanent cement plug.
ON THIS DATE
In 1934, Bruno Hauptmann was arrested in New York and charged with the kidnap-murder of 20-month-old Charles A. Lindbergh Jr.
In 1985, the Mexico City area was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed at least 9,500 people.
In 1986, federal health officials announced that the experimental drug AZT would be made available to thousands of AIDS patients.
In 2001, The Pentagon ordered dozens of advanced aircraft to the Persian Gulf region as the hour of military retaliation for deadly terrorist attacks on Sept. 11 drew closer.
In 2008, struggling to stave off financial catastrophe, the Bush administration laid out a radical bailout plan calling for a takeover of a half-trillion dollars or more in worthless mortgages and other bad debt held by tottering institutions. Relieved investors sent stocks soaring on Wall Street and around the globe.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Randolph Mantooth is 75.
Actor Twiggy Lawson is 71.
TV personality Joan Lunden is 70.
Actor Scott Colomby is 68.
Rock singer Lita Ford is 62.
Celebrity chef Mario Batali is 60.
Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 56.
“Tonight Show” host JIMMY FALLON is 46.
TV personality Carter Oosterhouse is 44.
Actor-TV host Alison Sweeney is 44.
