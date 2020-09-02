THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It is far better to grasp the universe as it really is than to persist in delusion, however satisfying and reassuring.” — Carl Sagan
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2, the 246th day of 2020. There are 120 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 2, 1963, Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace prevented the integration of Tuskegee High School by encircling the building with state troopers.
10 YEARS AGO
Israeli and Palestinian leaders pledged in a first round of renewed peace talks in Washington to keep meeting at regular intervals.
ON THIS DATE
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union Gen. William T. Sherman’s forces occupied Atlanta.
In 1944, during World War II, Navy pilot Lt. (jg) George Herbert Walker Bush was shot down by Japanese forces as he completed a bombing run over the Bonin Islands. (Bush was rescued by the crew of the submarine USS Finback; his two crew members, however, died.)
In 1963, “The CBS Evening News” with Walter Cronkite was lengthened from 15 to 30 minutes, becoming network television’s first half-hour nightly newscast.
In 1969, in what some regard as the birth of the Internet, two connected computers at the University of California, Los Angeles, passed test data through a 15-foot cable.
In 2018, Sen. John McCain was laid to rest on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval Academy, after a horse-drawn caisson carrying the senator’s casket led a procession of mourners from the academy’s chapel to its cemetery.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is 72.
Actor Mark Harmon is 69.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Jimmy Connors is 68.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is 60.
Actor KEANU REEVES is 56.
International Boxing Hall of Famer Lennox Lewis is 55.
Actor Salma Hayek is 54.
Actor Jonathan Kite is 41.
Actor Allison Miller is 35.
Electronic music DJ/producer Zedd is 31.
