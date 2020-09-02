THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“It is far better to grasp the universe as it really is than to persist in delusion, however satisfying and reassuring.” — Carl Sagan

TODAY IS

Today is WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2, the 246th day of 2020. There are 120 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Civil Rights School Integration 1963

Alabama Highway Patrolmen stand guard around Tuskegee High School in Tuskegee, Ala. which was scheduled to open on an integrated basis, Sept. 2, 1963. Gov. George Wallace ordered postponement of the opening for one week. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

On Sept. 2, 1963, Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace prevented the integration of Tuskegee High School by encircling the building with state troopers.

10 YEARS AGO

Israeli and Palestinian leaders pledged in a first round of renewed peace talks in Washington to keep meeting at regular intervals.

ON THIS DATE

In 1864, during the Civil War, Union Gen. William T. Sherman’s forces occupied Atlanta.

In 1944, during World War II, Navy pilot Lt. (jg) George Herbert Walker Bush was shot down by Japanese forces as he completed a bombing run over the Bonin Islands. (Bush was rescued by the crew of the submarine USS Finback; his two crew members, however, died.)

In 1963, “The CBS Evening News” with Walter Cronkite was lengthened from 15 to 30 minutes, becoming network television’s first half-hour nightly newscast.

In 1969, in what some regard as the birth of the Internet, two connected computers at the University of California, Los Angeles, passed test data through a 15-foot cable.

In 2018, Sen. John McCain was laid to rest on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval Academy, after a horse-drawn caisson carrying the senator’s casket led a procession of mourners from the academy’s chapel to its cemetery.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Keanu Reeves

FILE - In this May 9, 2019 file photo, actor Keanu Reeves attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One Hanson in New York. Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of "The Matrix." Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich says Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that a fourth "Matrix" is in the works. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is 72.

Actor Mark Harmon is 69.

International Tennis Hall of Famer Jimmy Connors is 68.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is 60.

Actor KEANU REEVES is 56.

International Boxing Hall of Famer Lennox Lewis is 55.

Actor Salma Hayek is 54.

Actor Jonathan Kite is 41.

Actor Allison Miller is 35.

Electronic music DJ/producer Zedd is 31.