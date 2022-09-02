“The best day about the future is that it comes only one day at a time.” — Dean Acheson (American statesman and lawyer)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, SEPT. 2, the 245th day of 2022. There are 120 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1935, a Labor Day hurricane slammed into the Florida Keys, claiming more than 400 lives.
10 YEARS AGO
Campaigning his way toward the Democratic National Convention, President Barack Obama slapped a “Romney doesn’t care” label on his rival’s health care views and said Republicans wanted to repeal new protections for millions without offering a plan of their own.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union Gen. William T. Sherman’s forces occupied Atlanta.
In 1945, Japan formally surrendered in ceremonies aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, ending World War II.
In 1963, Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace prevented the integration of Tuskegee High School by encircling the building with state troopers.
In 2005, a National Guard convoy packed with food, water and medicine rolled into New Orleans four days after Hurricane Katrina.
In 2018, Sen. John McCain was laid to rest on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval Academy, after a horse-drawn caisson carrying the senator’s casket led a procession of mourners from the academy’s chapel to its cemetery.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is 74.
Actor Mark Harmon is 71.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Jimmy Connors is 70.
Actor Linda Purl is 67.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is 62.
Actor Keanu Reeves is 58.
International Boxing Hall of Farmer Lennox Lewis is 57.
Actor Salma Hayek is 56.
Actor-comedian Katt Williams is 49.
Rock musician Sam Rivers (Limp Bizkit) is 45.