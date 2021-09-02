THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A person who won’t read has no advantage over one who can’t read.” —Mark Twain
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, SEPT. 2, the 245th day of 2021. There are 120 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 2, 2005, a National Guard convoy packed with food, water and medicine rolled into New Orleans four days after Hurricane Katrina.
10 YEARS AGO
In a dramatic reversal, President Barack Obama scrubbed a proposed clean-air regulation aimed at reducing smog, yielding to bitterly protesting businesses and congressional Republicans who complained the rule would kill jobs in America’s ailing economy.
ON THIS DATE
In 1789, the United States Treasury Department was established.
In 1944, during World War II, Navy pilot Lt. (jg) George Herbert Walker Bush was shot down by Japanese forces as he completed a bombing run over the Bonin Islands. (Bush was rescued by the crew of the submarine USS Finback; his two crew members, however, died.)
In 1960, Wilma Rudolph of the United States won the first of her three gold medals at the Rome Summer Olympics as she finished the 100-meter dash in 11 seconds.
In 1969, in what some regard as the birth of the Internet, two connected computers at the University of California, Los Angeles, passed test data through a 15-foot cable.
In 2018, Sen. John McCain was laid to rest on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval Academy, after a horse-drawn caisson carrying the senator’s casket led a procession of mourners from the academy’s chapel to its cemetery.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former United States Olympic Committee Chairman Peter Ueberroth is 84.
R&B singer Rosalind Ashford (Martha & the Vandellas) is 78.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is 73.
Actor Mark Harmon is 70.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Jimmy Connors is 69.
Actor Linda Purl is 66.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is 61.
Actor KEANU REEVES is 57.
Actor Salma Hayek is 55.
Actor-comedian Katt Williams is 48.
