THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Our will is always for our own good, but we do not always see what that is." — Jean-Jacques Rousseau
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, SEPT. 20, the 264th day of 2020. There are 102 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 20, 2017, Hurricane Maria, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years, struck the island, wiping out as much as 75 percent of the power distribution lines and causing an island-wide blackout.
10 YEARS AGO
The United Nations opened a three-day Millennium Development Goals summit to assess members’ progress in the decade since promising to end global poverty.
ON THIS DATE
In 1881, Chester A. Arthur was sworn in as the 21st president of the United States, succeeding the assassinated James A. Garfield.
In 1958, Martin Luther King Jr. was seriously wounded during a book signing at a New York City department store when he was stabbed in the chest by Izola Curry. (Curry was later found mentally incompetent; she died at a Queens, New York, nursing home in 2015 at age 98.)
In 1973, singer-songwriter Jim Croce died in a plane crash near Natchitoches, Louisiana; he was 30.
In 1995, in a move that stunned Wall Street, AT&T Corporation announced it was splitting into three companies.
In 2000, Independent Counsel Robert Ray announced the end of the Whitewater investigation, saying there was insufficient evidence to warrant charges against President and Mrs. Clinton.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor SOPHIA LOREN is 86.
Hockey Hall of Famer Guy LaFleur is 69.
Actor Debbi Morgan is 69.
Actor Gary Cole is 64.
TV news correspondent Deborah Roberts is 60.
Country-rock musician Joseph Shreve (Flynnville Train) is 59.
Rock singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson are 53.
Rock musician Ben Shepherd is 52.
Actor-model Moon Bloodgood is 45.
Rock drummer Jack Lawless is 33.
