THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Money won’t create success, the freedom to make it will.” — Nelson Mandela
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, SEPT. 21, the 265th day of 2020. There are 101 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 21, 1981, the Senate unanimously confirmed the nomination of SANDRA DAY O’CONNOR to become the first female justice on the Supreme Court.
10 YEARS AGO
The mayor and ex-city manager of the Los Angeles suburb of Bell were among eight current and former city officials arrested in a corruption scandal that authorities said cost the blue-collar city more than $5.5 million in excessive salaries and illegal personal loans.
ON THIS DATE
In 1938, a hurricane struck parts of New York and New England, causing widespread damage and claiming some 700 lives.
In 1970, “NFL Monday Night Football” made its debut on ABC-TV as the Cleveland Browns defeated the visiting New York Jets, 31-21.
In 1982, National Football League players began a 57-day strike, their first regular-season walkout ever.
In 1989, Hurricane Hugo crashed into Charleston, South Carolina (the storm was blamed for 56 deaths in the Caribbean and 29 in the United States). Twenty-one students in Alton, Texas, died when their school bus, hit by a soft-drink delivery truck, careened into a water-filled pit.
In 2008, baseball said farewell to the original Yankee Stadium as the Bronx Bombers defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-3.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author-comedian Fannie Flagg is 79.
Author Stephen King is 73.
Basketball Hall of Famer Artis Gilmore is 71.
Actor-comedian BILL MURRAY is 70.
Actor-comedian Dave Coulier is 61.
Retired MLB All-Star Cecil Fielder is 57.
Country singer Faith Hill is 53.
Actor-talk show host Ricki Lake is 52.
Actor Bradford Anderson (“General Hospital”) is 41.
TV personality Nicole Richie is 39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.