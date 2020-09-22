TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, SEPT. 22, the 266th day of 2020. There are 100 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 22, 1975, Sara Jane Moore attempted to shoot President Gerald R. Ford outside a San Francisco hotel, but missed.
10 YEARS AGO
Rutgers University freshman Tyler Clementi committed suicide by jumping off the George Washington Bridge into the Hudson River after an intimate gay encounter in his dormitory room was captured by a webcam and streamed online by his roommate without his knowledge.
ON THIS DATE
In 1776, during the Revolutionary War, Capt. Nathan Hale, 21, was hanged as a spy by the British in New York.
IN 1862, President ABRAHAM LINCOLN issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all slaves in rebel states should be free as of January 1, 1863.
In 1964, the musical “Fiddler on the Roof,” starring Zero Mostel, opened on Broadway, beginning a run of 3,242 performances.
In 1993, 47 people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train fell off a bridge and crashed into Big Bayou Canot near Mobile, Alabama. (A tugboat pilot lost in fog pushed a barge into the railroad bridge, knocking the tracks 38 inches out of line just minutes before the train arrived.)
In 1999, actor George C. Scott died in Westlake Village, Calif., at age 71.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda is 93.
Capt. Mark Phillips is 72.
Actor Shari Belafonte is 66.
Singer Debby Boone is 64.
Actor Lynn Herring ("General Hospital") is 63.
Singer-musician JOAN JETT is 62.
Actor Scott Baio is 60.
Actor Bonnie Hunt is 59.
Rock musician Dave Hernandez is 50.
Actor Tom Felton is 33.
