THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

TODAY IS

Today is WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23, the 267th day of 2020. There are 99 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon

President Dwight D. Eisenhower seated with Vice Pres. Richard Nixon in November 1952. (AP Photo)

On Sept. 23, 1952, Sen. RICHARD M. NIXON, R-Calif., salvaged his vice-presidential nomination by appearing on television from Los Angeles to refute allegations of improper campaign fundraising in what became known as the “Checkers” speech.

10 YEARS AGO

The U.S. delegation walked out of a U.N. speech by Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad after he said some in the world had speculated that the U.S. staged the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in an attempt to assure Israel’s survival.

ON THIS DATE

In 1806, the Lewis and Clark expedition returned to St. Louis more than two years after setting out for the Pacific Northwest.

In 1939, Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis, died in London at age 83.

In 1949, President Harry S. Truman announced there was evidence the Soviet Union had recently conducted a nuclear test explosion. (The test had been carried out on Aug. 29, 1949.)

In 2001, President George W. Bush returned the American flag to full staff at Camp David, symbolically ending a period of national mourning following the 9/11 attacks.

In 2002, Gov. Gray Davis signed a law making California the first state to offer workers paid family leave.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

36th Annual PaleyFest - "Hawaii Five-0", "MacGyver" and "Magnum P.I.)

Chi McBride, cast member of CBS's "Hawaii Five-0" arrives at the 36th Annual PaleyFest at The Dolby Theatre on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Singer Julio Iglesias is 77.

Actor/singer Mary Kay Place is 73.

Rock star Bruce Springsteen is 71.

Golfer Larry Mize is 62.

Actor Jason Alexander is 61.

Actor CHI MCBRIDE is 59.

Country musician Don Herron (BR549) is 58.

Singer Ani DiFranco is 50.

Recording executive Jermaine Dupri is 48.

Pop singer Erik-Michael Estrada (TV: “Making the Band”) is 41.

Tags

Recommended for you