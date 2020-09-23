THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23, the 267th day of 2020. There are 99 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 23, 1952, Sen. RICHARD M. NIXON, R-Calif., salvaged his vice-presidential nomination by appearing on television from Los Angeles to refute allegations of improper campaign fundraising in what became known as the “Checkers” speech.
10 YEARS AGO
The U.S. delegation walked out of a U.N. speech by Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad after he said some in the world had speculated that the U.S. staged the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in an attempt to assure Israel’s survival.
ON THIS DATE
In 1806, the Lewis and Clark expedition returned to St. Louis more than two years after setting out for the Pacific Northwest.
In 1939, Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis, died in London at age 83.
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman announced there was evidence the Soviet Union had recently conducted a nuclear test explosion. (The test had been carried out on Aug. 29, 1949.)
In 2001, President George W. Bush returned the American flag to full staff at Camp David, symbolically ending a period of national mourning following the 9/11 attacks.
In 2002, Gov. Gray Davis signed a law making California the first state to offer workers paid family leave.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Julio Iglesias is 77.
Actor/singer Mary Kay Place is 73.
Rock star Bruce Springsteen is 71.
Golfer Larry Mize is 62.
Actor Jason Alexander is 61.
Actor CHI MCBRIDE is 59.
Country musician Don Herron (BR549) is 58.
Singer Ani DiFranco is 50.
Recording executive Jermaine Dupri is 48.
Pop singer Erik-Michael Estrada (TV: “Making the Band”) is 41.
