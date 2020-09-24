THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Do the difficult things while they are easy and do the great things while they are small. A journey of a thousand miles must begin with a single step.” — Lao Tzu
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, SEPT.24, the 268th day of 2020. There are 98 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 24, 1955, President Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered a heart attack while on vacation in Denver.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA and Southeast Asian leaders meeting in New York sent China a firm message over territorial disputes between Beijing and its neighbors, calling for freedom of navigation in seas that China claimed as its own.
ON THIS DATE
In 1789, President George Washington signed a Judiciary Act establishing America’s federal court system and creating the post of attorney general.
In 1869, thousands of businessmen were ruined in a Wall Street panic known as “Black Friday” after financiers Jay Gould and James Fisk attempted to corner the gold market.
In 1890, the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wilford Woodruff, wrote a manifesto renouncing the practice of plural marriage, or polygamy.
In 1964, “The Munsters” premiered on CBS television. The adventures series “Daniel Boone,” starring Fess Parker, debuted on NBC.
In 2007, United Auto Workers walked off the job at General Motors plants in the first nationwide strike during auto contract negotiations since 1976; a tentative pact ended the walkout two days later.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Gerry Marsden (Gerry and the Pacemakers) is 78.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene is 74.
Actor Kevin Sorbo is 62.
Christian/jazz singer Cedric Dent is 58.
Actor-writer NIA VARDALOS is 58.
Rock musician Shawn Crahan (AKA Clown) (Slipknot) is 51.
Singer-musician Marty Cintron (No Mercy) is 49.
Contemporary Christian musician Juan DeVevo (Casting Crowns) is 45.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Paul Hamm is 38.
Actor Ben Platt is 27.
