THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“To me success means effectiveness in the world, that I am able to carry my ideas and values into the world – that I am able to change it in positive ways.” — Maxine Hong Kingston
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, SEPT. 25, the 269th day of 2020. There are 97 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 25, 1957, nine Black students who’d been forced to withdraw from Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, because of unruly white crowds were escorted to class by members of the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA, in his weekly radio and Internet address, said the Republicans’ plan to slash taxes and cut spending if the GOP were to retake the House in November was no more than “an echo of a disastrous decade we can’t afford to relive.”
ON THIS DATE
In 1911, ground was broken for Boston’s Fenway Park.
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson collapsed after a speech in Pueblo, Colo., during a national speaking tour in support of the Treaty of Versailles.
In 1974, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tommy John underwent an experimental graft reconstruction of the ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow of his throwing arm to repair a career-ending injury; the procedure, which proved successful, is now referred to as “Tommy John surgery.”
In 1981, Sandra Day O’Connor was sworn in as the first female justice on the Supreme Court.
In 2018, Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Broadcast journalist Barbara Walters is 91.
Actor Josh Taylor is 77.
Actor Robert Walden is 77.
Actor-producer Michael Douglas is 76.
Model Cheryl Tiegs is 73.
Actor MARK HAMILL is 69.
Actor Heather Locklear is 59.
Actor Tate Donovan is 57.
TV personality Keely Shaye Smith is 57.
Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is 55.
Actor Will Smith is 52.
Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is 51.
Rapper T. I. is 40.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.