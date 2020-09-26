THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It is time for parents to teach young people early on that in diversity there is beauty and there is strength.” — Maya Angelou
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, SEPT. 26, the 270th day of 2020. There are 96 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 26, 1960, the first-ever debate between presidential nominees took place as Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon faced off before a national TV audience from Chicago.
10 YEARS AGO
GLORIA STUART, the 1930s Hollywood beauty who later became the oldest Academy Award acting nominee as the spunky survivor in “Titanic,” died in Los Angeles at age 100.
ON THIS DATE
In 1955, following word that President Eisenhower had suffered a heart attack, the New York Stock Exchange saw its worst price decline since 1929.
In 1964, the situation comedy “Gilligan’s Island” premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1991, four men and four women began a two-year stay inside a sealed-off structure in Oracle, Arizona, called Biosphere 2. (They emerged from Biosphere on this date in 1993.)
In 1996, President Clinton signed a bill ensuring two-day hospital stays for new mothers and their babies.
In 2016, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton participated in their first debate of the presidential campaign at Hofstra University in New York; Clinton emphatically denounced Trump for keeping his personal tax returns and business dealings secret from voters while Trump repeatedly cast Clinton as a “typical politician.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer David Frizzell is 79.
Actor Kent McCord is 78.
Singer Olivia Newton-John is 72.
Country singer Carlene Carter is 65.
Actor Linda Hamilton is 64.
Actor Melissa Sue Anderson is 58.
TV personality Jillian Barberie is 54.
Tennis player SERENA WILLIAMS is 39.
Actor Zoe Perry is 37.
