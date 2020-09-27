TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, SEPT. 27, the 271st day of 2020. There are 95 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 27, 1964, the government publicly released the report of the Warren Commission, which concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone in assassinating President John F. Kennedy.
10 YEARS AGO
Southwest Airlines announced the $1.4 billion purchase of AirTran.
ON THIS DATE
In 1956, Olympic track and field gold medalist and Hall of Fame golfer Babe Didrikson Zaharias died in Galveston, Texas, at age 45.
In 1979, Congress gave its final approval to forming the U.S. Department of Education.
In 1991, President George H.W. Bush announced in a nationally broadcast address that he was eliminating all U.S. battlefield nuclear weapons, and called on the Soviet Union to match the gesture.
In 1999, Sen. John McCain of Arizona officially opened his campaign for the 2000 Republican presidential nomination, the same day former Vice President Dan Quayle dropped his White House bid.
In 2004, NBC announced that “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno would be succeeded by “Late Night” host Conan O’Brien in 2009 (however, O’Brien’s stint on “The Tonight Show” lasted just over seven months).
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Kathleen Nolan is 87.
World Golf Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth is 81.
Singer-musician Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 77.
Rock singer Meat Loaf is 73.
Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt is 71.
Singer Shaun Cassidy is 62.
Actor Patrick Muldoon is 52.
Actor GWYNETH PALTROW is 48.
Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 38.
Singer Avril Lavigne is 36.
