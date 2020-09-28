THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I put my heart and my soul into my work, and have lost my mind in the process.” — Vincent Van Gogh
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, SEPT. 28, the 272nd day of 2020. There are 94 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 28, 1928, Scottish medical researcher Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, the first effective antibiotic.
10 YEARS AGO
The youngest son of North Korean President Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un, was selected for his first leadership post in the ruling Workers Party, putting him well on the path to succeed his father.
ON THIS DATE
In 1850, flogging was abolished as a form of punishment in the U.S. Navy.
In 1920, eight members of the Chicago White Sox were indicted for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds. (All were acquitted at trial, but all eight were banned from the game for life.)
In 1964, comedian Harpo Marx, 75, died in Los Angeles.
In 1976, Muhammad Ali kept his world heavyweight boxing championship with a close 15-round decision over Ken Norton at New York’s Yankee Stadium.
In 1989, deposed Philippine President Ferdinand E. Marcos died in exile in Hawaii at age 72.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Brigitte Bardot is 86.
Actor Joel Higgins is 77.
Actor Mira Sorvino is 53.
TV personality/singer Moon Zappa is 53.
Actor NAOMI WATTS is 52.
Country singer Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town) is 51.
Singer/songwriter A.J. Croce is 49.
Country singer Mandy Barnett is 45.
Rapper Young Jeezy is 43.
Actor Hilary Duff is 33.
