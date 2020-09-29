TODAY IS

Today is TUESDAY, SEPT. 29, the 273rd day of 2020. There are 93 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

John Roberts, Jane Roberts, John Paul Stevens

{&bullet}{&bullet}FILE {&bullet}{&bullet}Judge John Roberts, left, is sworn in by Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2005, as the 17th Chief Justice of the United States in the East Room of the White House in Washington as his wife, Jane, holds the Bible. Roberts suffered a seizure at his summer home in Maine on Monday, July 30, 2007, causing a fall that resulted in minor scrapes, Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

On Sept. 29, 2005, John G. Roberts Jr. was sworn in as the nation’s 17th chief justice after winning Senate confirmation.

10 YEARS AGO

Anti-austerity protests erupted across Europe; Greek doctors and railway employees walked off the job, Spanish workers shut down trains and buses, and one man rammed a cement truck into the Irish parliament to protest the country’s enormous bank bailouts. 

ON THIS DATE

In 1938, British, French, German and Italian leaders concluded the Munich Agreement, which was aimed at appeasing Adolf Hitler by allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland.

In 1975, baseball manager Casey Stengel died in Glendale, California, at age 85.

In 1978, Pope John Paul I was found dead in his Vatican apartment just over a month after becoming head of the Roman Catholic Church.

In 1982, Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules laced with deadly cyanide claimed the first of seven victims in the Chicago area. (To date, the case remains unsolved.)

In 2001, President George W. Bush condemned Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers for harboring Osama bin Laden and his followers as the United States pressed its military and diplomatic campaign against terror.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 85.

Actor Ian McShane is 78.

TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 72.

Actor Drake Hogestyn is 67.

Comedian-actor Andrew "Dice" Clay is 63.

Actor Jill Whelan ("Love Boat") is 54.

Actor Natasha Gregson Wagner is 50.

Actor CHRISSY METZ ("This Is Us") is 40.

Actor Kelly McCreary ("Grey’s Anatomy") is 39.

NBA All-Star Kevin Durant is 32.

