TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, SEPT. 29, the 273rd day of 2020. There are 93 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 29, 2005, John G. Roberts Jr. was sworn in as the nation’s 17th chief justice after winning Senate confirmation.
10 YEARS AGO
Anti-austerity protests erupted across Europe; Greek doctors and railway employees walked off the job, Spanish workers shut down trains and buses, and one man rammed a cement truck into the Irish parliament to protest the country’s enormous bank bailouts.
ON THIS DATE
In 1938, British, French, German and Italian leaders concluded the Munich Agreement, which was aimed at appeasing Adolf Hitler by allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland.
In 1975, baseball manager Casey Stengel died in Glendale, California, at age 85.
In 1978, Pope John Paul I was found dead in his Vatican apartment just over a month after becoming head of the Roman Catholic Church.
In 1982, Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules laced with deadly cyanide claimed the first of seven victims in the Chicago area. (To date, the case remains unsolved.)
In 2001, President George W. Bush condemned Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers for harboring Osama bin Laden and his followers as the United States pressed its military and diplomatic campaign against terror.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 85.
Actor Ian McShane is 78.
TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 72.
Actor Drake Hogestyn is 67.
Comedian-actor Andrew "Dice" Clay is 63.
Actor Jill Whelan ("Love Boat") is 54.
Actor Natasha Gregson Wagner is 50.
Actor CHRISSY METZ ("This Is Us") is 40.
Actor Kelly McCreary ("Grey’s Anatomy") is 39.
NBA All-Star Kevin Durant is 32.
