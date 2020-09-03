THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched — they must be felt with the heart.” — Helen Keller
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, SEPT. 3, the 247th day of 2020. There are 119 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 3, 2005, President GEORGE W. BUSH ordered more than 7,000 active duty forces to the Gulf Coast as his administration intensified efforts to rescue Katrina survivors and send aid to the hurricane-ravaged region in the face of criticism it did not act quickly enough.
10 YEARS AGO
Defense Secretary ROBERT GATE S toured U.S. bases and war zones in Afghanistan, saying he saw and heard evidence that the American counterinsurgency strategy was taking hold in critical Kandahar province.
ON THIS DATE
In 1939, Britain, France, Australia and New Zealand declared war on Germany, two days after the Nazi invasion of Poland; in a radio address, Britain’s King George VI said, “With God’s help, we shall prevail.”
In 1967, Nguyen Van Thieu was elected president of South Vietnam under a new constitution.
In 1970, legendary football coach Vince Lombardi, 57, died in Washington, D.C.
In 1995, the online auction site eBay was founded in San Jose, California, by Pierre Omidyar under the name “AuctionWeb.”
In 1999, a French judge closed a two-year inquiry into the car crash that killed Princess Diana, dismissing all charges against nine photographers and a press motorcyclist, and concluding the accident was caused by an inebriated driver.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer-musician Al Jardine is 78.
Actor Valerie Perrine is 77.
Rock guitarist Steve Jones (The Sex Pistols) is 65.
Actor Holt McCallany is 56.
Actor Costas Mandylor is 55.
Actor Charlie Sheen is 55.
Actor Joel Johnstone is 42.
Actor GARRETT HEDLUND is 36.
Olympic gold medal snowboarder Shaun White is 34.
Hip-hop singer August Alsina is 28.
