THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“We cannot change anything until we accept it. Condemnation does not liberate, it oppresses.” — Carl Jung
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, SEPT. 3, the 246th day of 2021. There are 119 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY
On Sept. 3, 1939, Britain, France, Australia and New Zealand declared war on Germany, two days after the Nazi invasion of Poland; in a radio address, Britain’s King George VI said, “With God’s help, we shall prevail.”
10 YEARS AGO
A judge in North Carolina sentenced Robert Stewart to spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing eight people at a rural nursing home in 2009. (Stewart had opened fire on his victims, seemingly at random, as he searched for his wife, an employee at the home.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1976, America’s Viking 2 lander touched down on Mars to take the first close-up, color photographs of the red planet’s surface.
In 1995, the online auction site eBay was founded in San Jose, California, by Pierre Omidyar under the name “AuctionWeb.”
In 1999, a French judge closed a two-year inquiry into the car crash that killed Princess Diana, dismissing all charges against nine photographers and a press motorcyclist, and concluding the accident was caused by an inebriated driver.
In 2009, a private funeral service was held in Glendale, California, for pop superstar Michael Jackson, whose body was entombed in a mausoleum more than two months after his death.
In 2019, Walmart said it would stop selling ammunition for handguns and short-barrel rifles, and the store chain requested that customers not openly carry firearms in its stores; the announcement followed a shooting at a Walmart store in Texas that left 22 people dead.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer-musician Al Jardine is 79.
Actor Valerie Perrine is 78.
Rock musician Donald Brewer (Grand Funk Railroad) is 73.
Actor Charlie Sheen is 56.
Singer Jennifer Paige is 48.
Actor ASHLEY JONES is 45.
Actor Nick Wechsler is 43.
Bluegrass musician Darren Nicholson (Balsam Range) is 38.
Actor Christine Woods is 38.
Olympic gold medal snowboarder Shaun White is 35.
