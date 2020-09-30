THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“When we seek to discover the best in others, we somehow bring out the best in ourselves.” — William Arthur Ward
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, the 274th day of 2020. There are 92 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 30, 1938, after co-signing the Munich Agreement allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain said, “I believe it is peace for our time.”
10 YEARS AGO
Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton called Guatemalan leaders to apologize for 1940s U.S.-led experiments that infected occupants of a Guatemala mental hospital with syphilis, apparently to test the effectiveness of penicillin against some sexually transmitted diseases.
ON THAT DATE
In 1912, the Columbia Journalism School in New York held its first classes.
In 1955, actor James Dean, 24, was killed in a two-car collision near Cholame, California.
In 1972, Roberto Clemente hit a double against Jon Matlack of the New York Mets during Pittsburgh’s 5-0 victory at Three Rivers Stadium; the hit was the 3,000th and last for the Pirates star.
In 1984, the mystery series “Murder, She Wrote,” starring Angela Lansbury, premiered on CBS.
In 2014, the first case of Ebola diagnosed in the U.S. was confirmed in a patient who had recently traveled from Liberia to Dallas.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Angie Dickinson is 89.
Singer Cissy Houston is 87.
Singer Johnny Mathis is 85.
Singer Marilyn McCoo is 77.
Singer Deborah Allen is 67.
Actor Barry Williams (“The Brady Bunch”) is 66.
Actor FRAN DRESCHER is 63.
Country singer Marty Stuart is 62.
Country singer Eddie Montgomery (Montgomery-Gentry) is 57.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Moceanu is 39.
