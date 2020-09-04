THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If people are good only because they fear punishment, and hope for reward, then we are a sorry lot indeed.” — Albert Einstein
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, SEPT. 4, the 248th day of 2020. There are 118 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 4, 1781, Los Angeles was founded by Spanish settlers under the leadership of Governor Felipe de Neve.
10 YEARS AGO
Protesters hurled shoes and eggs at TONY BLAIR in Dublin, Ireland, as he held the first public signing of his memoir as British prime minister amid high security.
ON THIS DATE
In 1888, George Eastman received a patent for his roll-film box camera, and registered his trademark: “Kodak.”
In 1962, The Beatles, with new drummer Ringo Starr, recorded “Love Me Do” at EMI Studios in London. (The more familiar version with substitute drummer Andy White and Starr on tambourine was recorded a week later.)
In 1998, Internet services company Google filed for incorporation in California.
In 2006, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, 44, died after a stingray’s barb pierced his chest.
In 2014, comedian Joan Rivers died at a New York hospital at age 81, a week after going into cardiac arrest in a doctor’s office during a routine medical procedure.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 89.
Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight (Gladys Knight & The Pips) is 78.
TV personality and veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol (“The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 78.
World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 71.
Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (“Welcome Back Kotter”) is 67.
Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 60.
Country singer Granger Smith is 41.
Singer BEYONCE KNOWLES is 39.
Country singer-musician Tom Gossin (Gloriana) is 39.
Actor-comedian Kyle Mooney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 36.
