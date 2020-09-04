THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“If people are good only because they fear punishment, and hope for reward, then we are a sorry lot indeed.” — Albert Einstein

TODAY IS

Today is FRIDAY, SEPT. 4, the 248th day of 2020. There are 118 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

California Storms

A boys walks under the shade from a tree in front of the snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains and the downtown skyline after a series of storms Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

On Sept. 4, 1781, Los Angeles was founded by Spanish settlers under the leadership of Governor Felipe de Neve.

10 YEARS AGO

Protesters hurled shoes and eggs at TONY BLAIR in Dublin, Ireland, as he held the first public signing of his memoir as British prime minister amid high security.

ON THIS DATE

In 1888, George Eastman received a patent for his roll-film box camera, and registered his trademark: “Kodak.”

In 1962, The Beatles, with new drummer Ringo Starr, recorded “Love Me Do” at EMI Studios in London. (The more familiar version with substitute drummer Andy White and Starr on tambourine was recorded a week later.)

In 1998, Internet services company Google filed for incorporation in California.

In 2006, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, 44, died after a stingray’s barb pierced his chest.

In 2014, comedian Joan Rivers died at a New York hospital at age 81, a week after going into cardiac arrest in a doctor’s office during a routine medical procedure.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

YouTube Virtual Commencement

FILE - This July 14, 2019 file photo shows Beyonce at the "Lion King" premiere in London. President Barack Obama along with his wife, Michelle, delivered speeches Sunday, June 7, 2020, during YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” virtual ceremony. The duo, along with a wide-ranging, star-studded lineup including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Tom Brady, offered inspirational messages in hopes of uplifting new graduates. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 89.

Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight (Gladys Knight & The Pips) is 78.

TV personality and veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol (“The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 78.

World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 71.

Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (“Welcome Back Kotter”) is 67.

Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 60.

Country singer Granger Smith is 41.

Singer BEYONCE KNOWLES is 39.

Country singer-musician Tom Gossin (Gloriana) is 39.

Actor-comedian Kyle Mooney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 36.

Tags

Recommended for you