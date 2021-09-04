THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“All love shifts and changes. I don’t know if you can be wholeheartedly in love all the time.” — Julie Andrews
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, SEPT. 4, the 247th day of 2021. There are 118 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 4, 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used Arkansas National Guardsmen to prevent nine Black students from entering all-white Central High School in Little Rock.
10 YEARS AGO
Jerry Lewis was conspicuously absent from the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s 46th annual Labor Day weekend telethon, having hosted the previous 45 broadcasts; the MDA had announced earlier that Lewis had “completed his run” as national chairman and that he would not be appearing on the telethon.
ON THIS DATE
In 1893, English author Beatrix Potter first told the story of Peter Rabbit in the form of a “picture letter” to Noel Moore, the son of Potter’s former governess.
In 1972, U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz won a seventh gold medal at the Munich Olympics in the 400-meter medley relay.
In 1998, Internet services company Google filed for incorporation in California.
In 2006, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, 44, died after a stingray’s barb pierced his chest.
In 2014, comedian Joan Rivers died at a New York hospital at age 81, a week after going into cardiac arrest in a doctor’s office during a routine medical procedure.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 90.
Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight (Gladys Knight & The Pips) is 79.
TV personality and veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol (“The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 79.
World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 72.
Actor Judith Ivey is 70.
Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs is 68.
Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 61.
Country singer Granger Smith is 42.
Singer BEYONCE is 40.
Actor-comedian Kyle Mooney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37.
