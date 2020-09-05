THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Love is what we were born with. Fear is what we learned here.” — Marianne Williamson
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, SEPT. 5, the 249th day of 2020. There are 117 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 5, 1972, the Palestinian group Black September attacked the Israeli Olympic delegation at the Munich Games, killing 11 Israelis and a police officer. German forces killed five of the gunmen.
10 YEARS AGO
A Los Angeles police officer shot and killed MANUEL JAMINEZ, a Guatemalan immigrant, in a case that sparked angry protests. (A civilian oversight panel later said the officer was justified in using deadly force against Jaminez, who witnessses said was drunk and threatening passersby with a knife.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1939, four days after war had broken out in Europe, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued a proclamation declaring U.S. neutrality in the conflict.
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed legislation making aircraft hijackings a federal crime.
In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford escaped an attempt on his life by Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a disciple of Charles Manson, in Sacramento, California.
In 1984, the space shuttle Discovery ended its inaugural flight as it landed at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
In 1997, breaking the royal reticence over the death of Princess Diana, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II delivered a televised address in which she called her former daughter-in-law “a remarkable person.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 91.
Actor-singer Carol Lawrence is 88.
Actor William Devane is 81.
Actor Raquel Welch is 80.
Singer Al Stewart is 75.
Actor MICHAEL KEATON is 69.
Actor Kristian Alfonso is 57.
TV personality Dweezil Zappa is 51.
Actor Rose McGowan is 47.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Yuna Kim is 30.
