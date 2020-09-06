THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Real knowledge is to know the extent of one's ignorance." – Confucius
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, SEPT. 6, the 250th day of 2020. There are 116 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 6, 1997, a public funeral was held for Princess Diana at Westminster Abbey in London, six days after her death in a car crash in Paris.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA rolled out a long-term jobs program that would have exceeded $50 billion to rebuild roads, railways and runways, and coupled it with a blunt campaign-season assault accusing Republicans of causing Americans’ hard economic times. (The proposal ended up being blocked by Senate Republicans.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1901, President William McKinley was shot and mortally wounded by anarchist Leon Czolgosz at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York. (McKinley died eight days later; Czolgosz was executed on Oct. 29.)
In 1916, the first self-serve grocery store, Piggly Wiggly, was opened in Memphis, Tennessee, by Clarence Saunders.
In 1985, all 31 people aboard a Midwest Express Airlines DC-9 were killed when the Atlanta-bound jetliner crashed just after takeoff from Milwaukee’s Mitchell Field.
In 1995, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken broke Lou Gehrig’s record by playing his two-thousand-131st consecutive game.
In 2007, opera star Luciano Pavarotti died in Modena, Italy, at the age of 71.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian JoAnne Worley is 85.
Country singer David Allan Coe is 81.
Actor Swoosie Kurtz is 76.
Comedian-actor Jane Curtin is 73.
Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 62.
ABC News correspondent Elizabeth Vargas is 58.
Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 57.
Rhythm and blues singer MACY GRAY is 53.
Rapper Foxy Brown is 42.
Actor/singer Deborah Joy Winans is 37.
