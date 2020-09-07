THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"One is loved because one is loved. No reason is needed for loving." — Paulo Coelho
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, SEPT. 7, the 251st day of 2020. There are 115 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 7, 1940, Nazi Germany began its eight-month blitz of Britain during World War II with the first air attack on London.
10 YEARS AGO
A Chinese fishing trawler and two Japanese patrol boats collided near disputed islands in the East China Sea, further straining relations between Beijing and Tokyo.
ON THIS DATE
In 1963, the National Professional Football Hall of Fame was dedicated in Canton, Ohio.
In 1977, the Panama Canal treaties, calling for the U.S. to eventually turn over control of the waterway to Panama, were signed in Washington by President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos.
In 1979, the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) made its cable TV debut.
In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and mortally wounded on the Las Vegas Strip; he died six days later.
In 2007, Osama bin Laden appeared in a video for the first time in three years, telling Americans they should convert to Islam if they wanted the war in Iraq to end.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Gloria Gaynor is 77.
Actor Susan Blakely is 72.
Actor Julie Kavner is 70.
Actor Corbin Bernsen is 66.
Pianist Michael Feinstein is 64.
Singer Margot Chapman is 63.
Actor-comedian LESLIE JONES is 53.
Model-actor Angie Everhart is 51.
Actor Oliver Hudson is 44.
Actor Devon Sawa is 42.
