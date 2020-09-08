THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured." — Mark Twain
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, SEPT. 8, the 252nd day of 2020. There are 114 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 8, 1974, President GERALD R. FORD granted a “full, free, and absolute pardon” to former President Richard Nixon covering his entire term in office.
10 YEARS AGO
BP took some of the blame for the Gulf oil disaster in an internal report, acknowledging among other things that it had misinterpreted a key pressure test of the well, but also assigned responsibility to its partners on the doomed rig.
ON THIS DATE
In 1892, an early version of “The Pledge of Allegiance,” written by Francis Bellamy, appeared in “The Youth’s Companion.” It went: “I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
In 1900, Galveston, Texas, was struck by a hurricane that killed an estimated 8,000 people.
In 1964, public schools in Prince Edward County, Virginia, reopened after being closed for five years by officials attempting to prevent court-ordered racial desegregation.
In 1986, “The Oprah Winfrey Show” began the first of 25 seasons in national syndication.
In 2014, Ray Rice was let go by the Baltimore Ravens and suspended indefinitely by the NFL after a video was released showing the running back striking his then-fiancee, Janay Palmer, in an elevator. (A neutral arbitrator vacated the suspension two months later, but Rice never played in the NFL again.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 79.
Actor Thomas Kretschmann is 58.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Marc Gordon (Levert) is 56.
Gospel singer Darlene Zschech is 55.
TV personality Brooke Burke-Charvet is 49.
Actor David Arquette is 49.
Rhythm-and-blues singer PINK is 41.
Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 40.
Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas is 39.
Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 33.
