THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

"Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured." — Mark Twain

TODAY IS

Today is TUESDAY, SEPT. 8, the 252nd day of 2020. There are 114 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Gerald Ford

In this Sept 8, 1974 file photo, President Gerald Ford signs a document granting former President Richard M. Nixon a full pardon at the White House in Washington. A White House site offering one-page biographies of all 44 presidents, includes some of Ford's comments upon succeeding Nixon, but leaves out the most famous words: "Our long national nightmare is over." (AP Photo/file)

On Sept. 8, 1974, President GERALD R. FORD granted a “full, free, and absolute pardon” to former President Richard Nixon covering his entire term in office.

10 YEARS AGO

BP took some of the blame for the Gulf oil disaster in an internal report, acknowledging among other things that it had misinterpreted a key pressure test of the well, but also assigned responsibility to its partners on the doomed rig.

ON THIS DATE

In 1892, an early version of “The Pledge of Allegiance,” written by Francis Bellamy, appeared in “The Youth’s Companion.” It went: “I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

In 1900, Galveston, Texas, was struck by a hurricane that killed an estimated 8,000 people.

In 1964, public schools in Prince Edward County, Virginia, reopened after being closed for five years by officials attempting to prevent court-ordered racial desegregation.

In 1986, “The Oprah Winfrey Show” began the first of 25 seasons in national syndication.

In 2014, Ray Rice was let go by the Baltimore Ravens and suspended indefinitely by the NFL after a video was released showing the running back striking his then-fiancee, Janay Palmer, in an elevator. (A neutral arbitrator vacated the suspension two months later, but Rice never played in the NFL again.)

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

People-Pink,

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Pink performs "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Pink says she had COVID-19 and is donating $500,000 each to two emergency funds. In a pair of tweets posted Friday, April 3, 2020, the singer says she tested positive after she and her three-year-old son started displaying symptoms two weeks ago. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 79.

Actor Thomas Kretschmann is 58.

Rhythm-and-blues singer Marc Gordon (Levert) is 56.

Gospel singer Darlene Zschech is 55.

TV personality Brooke Burke-Charvet is 49.

Actor David Arquette is 49.

Rhythm-and-blues singer PINK is 41.

Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 40.

Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas is 39.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 33.

Tags

Recommended for you