THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The greater danger for most of us lies not in setting our aim too high and falling short; but in setting our aim too low, and achieving our mark.” — Michelangelo
TODAY IS
Today is Wednesday, Sept. 9, the 253rd day of 2020. There are 113 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 9, 1956, Elvis Presley made the first of three appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
TEN YEARS AGO
A natural gas pipeline explosion killed eight people and destroyed dozens of homes in the San Francisco suburb of San Bruno, California.
ON THIS DATE
In 1543, Mary Stuart was crowned Queen of Scots at Stirling Castle, nine months after she was born.
In 1776, the second Continental Congress made the term “United States” official, replacing “United Colonies.
In 1850, California became the 31st state of the union.
In 1942, during World War II, a Japanese plane launched from a submarine off the Oregon coast dropped a pair of incendiary bombs in a failed attempt at igniting a massive forest fire; it was the first aerial bombing of the U.S. mainland by a foreign power.
In 1948, the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea (North Korea) was declared.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Joe Theismann is 71.
Actor Tom Wopat is 69.
Actor HUGH GRANT is 60.
Actor Adam Sandler is 54.
Actor Julia Sawalha is 52.
Actor Eric Stonestreet is 49.
Actor Goran Visnjic is 48.
Pop-jazz singer Michael Buble’ is 45.
Latin singer Maria Rita is 43.
Actor Michelle Williams is 40.
