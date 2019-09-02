THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Always remember that you are absolutely unique. Just like everyone else.” — Margaret Mead, American anthropologist (1901-1978)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, SEPT. 2, the 245th day of 2019. There are 120 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 2, 1945, Japan formally surrendered in ceremonies aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, ending World War II.
10 YEARS AGO
Pfizer agreed to to pay a record $2.3 billion settlement for illegal drug promotion.
ON THIS DATE
In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Defense Education Act, which provided aid to public and private education to promote learning in such fields as math and science.
In 1969, in what some regard as the birth of the Internet, two connected computers at the University of California, Los Angeles, passed test data through a 15-foot cable.
In 2005, a National Guard convoy packed with food, water and medicine rolled into New Orleans four days after Hurricane Katrina. Scorched by criticism about sluggish federal help, President George W. Bush toured the Gulf Coast and met with state and local officials, including New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin; at one point, Bush praised FEMA Director Michael Brown, telling him, “Brownie, you’re doing a heck of a job.”
In 2013, on her fifth try, U.S. endurance swimmer Diana Nyad became the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without the help of a shark cage.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former United States Olympic Committee Chairman Peter Ueberroth is 82.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is 71.
Actor Mark Harmon is 68.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Jimmy Connors is 67.
Actress Linda Purl is 64.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is 59.
Actor KEANU REEVES is 55.
Actress Salma Hayek is 53.
Actor-comedian Katt Williams is 46.
Rock musician Sam Rivers (Limp Bizkit) is 42.
