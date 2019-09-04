THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is God’s gift, that’s why we call it the present.” — Joan Rivers (1933-2014)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, Sept. 4, the 247th day of 2019. There are 118 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 4, 1998, Internet services company Google filed for incorporation in California.
10 YEARS AGO
A German army colonel called in a U.S. airstrike on a pair of hijacked tanker trucks in northern Afghanistan, resulting in civilian casualties.
ON THIS DATE
In 1951, President Harry S. Truman addressed the nation from the Japanese peace treaty conference in San Francisco in the first live, coast-to-coast television broadcast.
In 1969, the Food and Drug Administration issued a report calling birth control pills “safe,” despite a slight risk of fatal blood-clotting disorders linked to the pills.
In 1972, “The New Price Is Right,” hosted by Bob Barker, premiered on CBS. (The game show later dropped the “New” from its title and expanded from a half-hour to an hour.)
In 2006, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, 44, died after a stingray’s barb pierced his chest.
In 2017, Texas emergency management officials said at least 60 deaths were attributed to Hurricane Harvey.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Mitzi Gaynor is 88.
Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight (Gladys Knight & The Pips) is 77.
TV personality and veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol (“The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 77.
Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (“Welcome Back Kotter”) is 66.
Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 59.
Actor Noah Taylor is 50.
Pop-rock singer-DJ-musician-producer Mark Ronson is 44.
Actor Wes Bentley is 41.
Country singer Granger Smith is 40.
Singer BEYONCE KNOWLES is 38.
Country singer-musician Tom Gossin (Gloriana) is 38.
