THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is God’s gift, that’s why we call it the present.” — Joan Rivers (1933-2014)

TODAY IS

Today is WEDNESDAY, Sept. 4, the 247th day of 2019. There are 118 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Google

FILE- In this Thursday, April 16, 2009, file photo, Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Google's shareholders are expected to approve on Thursday, June 21, 2012, the company's plan to issue a new class of stock. Google's co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt are pushing for the move to ensure that they maintain long-term control of the company. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

On Sept. 4, 1998, Internet services company Google filed for incorporation in California.

10 YEARS AGO

A German army colonel called in a U.S. airstrike on a pair of hijacked tanker trucks in northern Afghanistan, resulting in civilian casualties.

ON THIS DATE

In 1951, President Harry S. Truman addressed the nation from the Japanese peace treaty conference in San Francisco in the first live, coast-to-coast television broadcast.

In 1969, the Food and Drug Administration issued a report calling birth control pills “safe,” despite a slight risk of fatal blood-clotting disorders linked to the pills.

In 1972, “The New Price Is Right,” hosted by Bob Barker, premiered on CBS. (The game show later dropped the “New” from its title and expanded from a half-hour to an hour.)

In 2006, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, 44, died after a stingray’s barb pierced his chest.

In 2017, Texas emergency management officials said at least 60 deaths were attributed to Hurricane Harvey.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Beyonce

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo, Beyonce poses in the press room at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Beyonce has released a soundtrack to her Netflix documentary “Homecoming,” called “Homecoming: The Live Album.” The documentary explores Beyonce’s historic performances at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. She was the first black woman to headline the event in which she paid tribute to America’s historically black colleges. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Actress Mitzi Gaynor is 88.

Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight (Gladys Knight & The Pips) is 77.

TV personality and veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol (“The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 77.

Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (“Welcome Back Kotter”) is 66.

Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 59.

Actor Noah Taylor is 50.

Pop-rock singer-DJ-musician-producer Mark Ronson is 44.

Actor Wes Bentley is 41.

Country singer Granger Smith is 40.

Singer BEYONCE KNOWLES is 38.

Country singer-musician Tom Gossin (Gloriana) is 38.

