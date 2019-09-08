THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“We shall seek the truth and endure the consequences.” — Charles Seymour, American educator and historian (1884-1963)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, SEPT. 8, the 251st day of 2019. There are 114 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 8, 1985, Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds tied Ty Cobb’s career record for hits, singling for hit number 4,191 during a game against the Cubs in Chicago.
10 YEARS AGO
In a nationally broadcast pep talk from Wakefield High School in Arlington, Virginia, President BARACK OBAMA challenged the nation’s students to take pride in their education.
ON THIS DATE
In 1892, an early version of “The Pledge of Allegiance,” written by FRANCIS BELLAMY, appeared in “The Youth’s Companion.”
In 1900, Galveston, Texas, was struck by a hurricane that killed an estimated 8,000 people.
In 1943, during World War II, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower announced Italy’s surrender; Nazi Germany denounced Italy’s decision as a cowardly act.
In 1974, President Gerald R. Ford granted a “full, free, and absolute pardon” to former President Richard Nixon covering his entire term in office.
In 1986, “The Oprah Winfrey Show” began the first of 25 seasons in national syndication.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 78.
Cajun singer Zachary Richard is 69.
Actress Heather Thomas is 62.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Marc Gordon (Levert) is 55.
Gospel singer Darlene Zschech is 54.
Actor David Arquette is 48.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Pink is 40.
Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas is 38.
Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 32.
Actor GATEN MATARAZZO (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 17.
