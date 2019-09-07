THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The theory seems to be that as long as a man is a failure he is one of God’s children, but that as soon as he succeeds he is taken over by the devil.” — H.L. Mencken, American journalist-author (1880-1956)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, SEPT. 7, the 250th day of 2019. There are 115 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 7, 1977, the Panama Canal treaties, calling for the U.S. to eventually turn over control of the waterway to Panama, were signed in Washington by President JIMMY CARTER and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos.
10 YEARS AGO
Three British Muslims were convicted in London of plotting to murder thousands by downing at least seven airliners bound for the U.S. and Canada.
ON THIS DATE
In 1936, rock-and-roll legend Buddy Holly was born Charles Hardin Holley in Lubbock, Texas.
In 1963, the National Professional Football Hall of Fame was dedicated in Canton, Ohio.
In 1972, the International Olympic Committee banned Vince Matthews and Wayne Collett of the U.S. from further competition for talking to each other on the victory stand in Munich during the playing of the “Star-Spangled Banner” after winning the gold and silver medals in the 400-meter run.
In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and mortally wounded on the Las Vegas Strip; he died six days later.
In 2017, more than a half million people were ordered to leave South Florida as Hurricane Irma approached.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer GLORIA GAYNOR is 76.
Actress Susan Blakely is 71.
Actress Julie Kavner is 69.
Actor Corbin Bernsen is 65.
Pianist Michael Feinstein is 63.
Model-actress Angie Everhart is 50.
Actor Tom Everett Scott is 49.
Actress Shannon Elizabeth is 46.
Actor Oliver Hudson is 43.
