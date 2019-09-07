THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“The theory seems to be that as long as a man is a failure he is one of God’s children, but that as soon as he succeeds he is taken over by the devil.” — H.L. Mencken, American journalist-author (1880-1956)

Today is SATURDAY, SEPT. 7, the 250th day of 2019. There are 115 days left in the year.

The stage is set at the Pan American Union in Washington for the signing of the Panama Canal treaty Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1977 in Washington. From left are: President Jimmy Carter; Organization of American States Secretary-General Alejandro Orfila; and Panama’s head of government Omar Torrijos. (AP Photo)

On Sept. 7, 1977, the Panama Canal treaties, calling for the U.S. to eventually turn over control of the waterway to Panama, were signed in Washington by President JIMMY CARTER and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos.

Three British Muslims were convicted in London of plotting to murder thousands by downing at least seven airliners bound for the U.S. and Canada.

In 1936, rock-and-roll legend Buddy Holly was born Charles Hardin Holley in Lubbock, Texas.

In 1963, the National Professional Football Hall of Fame was dedicated in Canton, Ohio.

In 1972, the International Olympic Committee banned Vince Matthews and Wayne Collett of the U.S. from further competition for talking to each other on the victory stand in Munich during the playing of the “Star-Spangled Banner” after winning the gold and silver medals in the 400-meter run.

In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and mortally wounded on the Las Vegas Strip; he died six days later.

In 2017, more than a half million people were ordered to leave South Florida as Hurricane Irma approached.

Gloria Gaynor appears at the 46th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on Tuesday, Oct. 13, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

Singer GLORIA GAYNOR is 76.

Actress Susan Blakely is 71.

Actress Julie Kavner is 69.

Actor Corbin Bernsen is 65.

Pianist Michael Feinstein is 63.

Model-actress Angie Everhart is 50.

Actor Tom Everett Scott is 49.

Actress Shannon Elizabeth is 46.

Actor Oliver Hudson is 43.

