THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Pity the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.” — Don Marquis, American journalist-author (1878-1937)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, SEPT. 26, the 269th day of 2019. There are 96 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 26, 1960, the first-ever debate between presidential nominees took place as Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon faced off before a national TV audience from Chicago.
10 YEARS AGO
Film director ROMAN POLANSKI was arrested by Swiss police on an international warrant as he arrived in Zurich to receive a lifetime achievement award from a film festival.
ON THIS DATE
In 1789, Thomas Jefferson was confirmed by the Senate to be the first United States secretary of state; John Jay, the first chief justice; Edmund Randolph, the first attorney general.
In 1892, John Philip Sousa and his newly formed band performed publicly for the first time at the Stillman Music Hall in Plainfield, New Jersey.
In 1955, following word that President Eisenhower had suffered a heart attack, the New York Stock Exchange saw its worst price decline since 1929.
In 1964, the situation comedy “Gilligan’s Island” premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1996, President Clinton signed a bill ensuring two-day hospital stays for new mothers and their babies.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer David Frizzell is 78.
Actor Kent McCord is 77.
Singer Olivia Newton-John is 71.
Country singer Carlene Carter is 64.
Actress LINDA HAMILTON is 63.
Actress Melissa Sue Anderson is 57.
TV personality Jillian Barberie is 53.
Singer Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men) is 47.
Tennis player Serena Williams is 38.
Actress Zoe Perry is 36.
