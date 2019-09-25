THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It is as fatal as it is cowardly to blink at facts because they are not to our taste.” — John Tyndall, English physicist (1820-1893)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25, the 268th day of 2019. There are 97 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 25, 1981, Sandra Day O’Connor was sworn in as the first female justice on the Supreme Court.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA, British Prime Minister Gordon Brown and French President Nicolas Sarkozy, in Pittsburgh for a G-20 summit, accused Iran of constructing a secret underground uranium enrichment facility and hiding its existence from international inspectors for years.
ON THIS DATE
In 1789, the first United States Congress adopted 12 amendments to the Constitution and sent them to the states for ratification. (Ten of the amendments became the Bill of Rights.)
In 1911, ground was broken for Boston’s Fenway Park.
In 1956, the first trans-Atlantic telephone cable officially went into service with a three-way ceremonial call between New York, Ottawa and London.
In 1978, 144 people were killed when a Pacific Southwest Airlines Boeing 727 and a private plane collided over San Diego.
In 1997, President Bill Clinton pulled open the door of Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, as he welcomed nine blacks who had faced hate-filled mobs 40 years earlier.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Broadcast journalist Barbara Walters is 90.
Actor-producer Michael Douglas is 75.
Model Cheryl Tiegs is 72.
Actor-director Anson Williams is 70.
Actor MARK HAMILL is 68.
Actress Heather Locklear is 58.
Actor Tate Donovan is 56.
Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is 54.
Actor Will Smith is 51.
Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is 50.
