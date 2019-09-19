THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Do not let yourself be tainted with a barren skepticism.” — Louis Pasteur, French scientist (1822-1895)

Today is THURSDAY, SEPT. 19, the 262nd day of 2019. There are 103 days left in the year.

On Sept. 19, 2008, struggling to stave off financial catastrophe, the Bush administration laid out a radical bailout plan calling for a takeover of a half-trillion dollars or more in worthless mortgages and other bad debt held by tottering institutions.

Russia said it would scrap a plan to deploy missiles near Poland after Washington dumped a planned missile shield in Eastern Europe.

In 1796, President George Washington’s farewell address was published. In it, America’s first chief executive advised, “Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.”

In 1881, the 20th president of the United States, James A. Garfield, died 2½ months after being shot by Charles Guiteau; Chester Alan Arthur became president.

In 1934, Bruno Hauptmann was arrested in New York and charged with the kidnap-murder of 20-month-old Charles A. Lindbergh Jr.

In 1982, the smiley emoticon was invented by Carnegie Mellon University professor Scott E. Fahlman, who suggested punctuating humorously intended computer messages with a colon followed by a hyphen and a parenthesis as a horizontal “smiley face.” :-)

Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 79.

Actor Randolph Mantooth is 74.

TV personality Joan Lunden is 69.

Singer-actor Rex Smith is 64.

Rock singer Lita Ford is 61.

Celebrity chef Mario Batali is 59.

Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 55.

“Tonight Show” host JIMMY FALLON is 45.

TV personality Carter Oosterhouse is 43.

Actress-TV host Alison Sweeney is 43.

