THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Some problems are so complex that you have to be highly intelligent and well informed just to be undecided about them.” — Laurence J. Peter, Canadian writer (born this date in 1919, died 1990)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, SEPT. 16, the 259th day of 2019. There are 106 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 16, 2001, President GEORGE W. BUSH, speaking on the South Lawn of the White House, said there was “no question” Osama bin Laden and his followers were the prime suspects in the Sept. 11 attacks.
10 YEARS AGO
Sen. MAX BAUCUS, D-Mt., chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, unveiled sweeping legislation to remake the nation’s costly health care system.
ON THIS DATE
In 1910, Bessica Medlar Raiche of Mineola, New York, made the first accredited solo airplane flight by a woman in the United States.
In 1974, President Gerald R. Ford announced a conditional amnesty program for Vietnam war deserters and draft-evaders.
In 1994, a federal jury in Anchorage, Alaska, ordered Exxon Corp. to pay $5 billion in punitive damages for the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill (the U.S Supreme Court later reduced that amount to $507.5 million).
In 2005, President George W. Bush ruled out raising taxes to pay the massive costs of Gulf Coast reconstruction in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, saying other government spending had to be cut to pay for the recovery effort.
In 2007, O.J. Simpson was arrested in the alleged armed robbery of sports memorabilia collectors in Las Vegas.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Janis Paige is 97.
Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 70.
Country singer David Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 69.
Actor Mickey Rourke is 67.
Actor Christopher Rich (“Reba”) is 66.
Magician David Copperfield is 63.
Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Orel Hershiser is 61.
Singer Richard Marx is 56.
Singer Marc Anthony is 51.
Rock singer-musician Nick Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 27.
