THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Do not weep; do not wax indignant. Understand.” — Baruch Spinoza, Dutch philosopher (1632-1677)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, SEPT. 24, the 267th day of 2019. There are 98 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 24, 1976, former hostage PATRICIA HEARST was sentenced to seven years in prison for her part in a 1974 bank robbery in San Francisco carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army.
10 YEARS AGO
With President BARACK OBAMA presiding, the U.N. Security Council unanimously endorsed a sweeping strategy aimed at halting the spread of nuclear weapons and ultimately eliminating them.
ON THIS DATE
In 1869, thousands of businessmen were ruined in a Wall Street panic known as “Black Friday” after financiers Jay Gould and James Fisk attempted to corner the gold market.
In 1934, Babe Ruth made his farewell appearance as a player with the New York Yankees in a game against the Boston Red Sox. (The Sox won, 5-0.)
“The Howdy Doody Show” ended a nearly 13-year run with its final telecast on NBC.
In 1968, the TV news magazine “60 Minutes” premiered on CBS.
In 2001, President George W. Bush ordered a freeze on the assets of 27 people and organizations with suspected links to terrorism, including Islamic militant Osama bin Laden, and urged other nations to do likewise.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene is 73.
Songwriter Holly Knight is 63.
Former U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy II, D-Mass., is 67.
Actor Kevin Sorbo is 61.
Rock musician SHAWN CRAHAN (AKA Clown) (Slipknot) is 50.
Singer-musician Marty Cintron (No Mercy) is 48.
Actor Ian Bohen is 43.
Actor Justin Bruening is 40.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Paul Hamm is 37.
Actor Spencer Treat Clark is 32.
