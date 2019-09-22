THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Life resembles a novel more often than novels resemble life.” — George Sand, French author (1804-1876)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, SEPT. 22, the 265th day of 2019. There are 100 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 22, 1980, the Persian Gulf conflict between Iran and Iraq erupted into full-scale war.
10 YEARS AGO
Al-Qaida released a 106-minute-long video predicting President Obama’s downfall at the hands of the Muslim world.
ON THIS DATE
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all slaves in rebel states should be free as of January 1, 1863.
In 1927, Gene Tunney successfully defended his heavyweight boxing title against Jack Dempsey in the famous “long-count” fight in Chicago.
In 1975, Sara Jane Moore attempted to shoot President Gerald R. Ford outside a San Francisco hotel, but missed.
In 1985, rock and country music artists participated in “FarmAid,” a concert staged in Champaign, Illinois, to help the nation’s farmers.
In 1994, the situation comedy “Friends” debuted on NBC-TV.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda is 92.
Singer Debby Boone is 63.
Singer-musician Joan Jett is 61.
Actor Scott Baio is 59.
Actress Bonnie Hunt is 58.
Actor Rob Stone is 57.
Rapper Mystikal is 49.
Rock musician Will Farquarson (Bastille) is 36.
Actor Ukweli Roach (TV: “Blindspot”) is 33.
Actor TOM FELTON is 32.
