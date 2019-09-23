THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I cannot endure to waste anything as precious as autumn sunshine by staying in the house.” — Nathaniel Hawthorne, American author (1804-1864)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, SEPT. 23, the 266th day of 2019. There are 99 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 23, 2005, Hurricane Rita, down to Category 3, steamed toward refinery towns along the Texas-Louisiana coast, creating havoc even before it arrived.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA addressed the U.N. General Assembly, where he challenged world leaders to shoulder more of the globe’s critical burdens, warning they could no longer castigate the U.S. as a go-it-alone bully while still demanding it cure all ills.
ON THIS DATE
In 1806, the Lewis and Clark expedition returned to St. Louis more than two years after setting out for the Pacific Northwest.
In 1846, Neptune was identified as a planet by German astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle.
In 1926, Gene Tunney scored a 10-round decision over Jack Dempsey to win the world heavyweight boxing title in Philadelphia.
In 1987, Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del., withdrew from the Democratic presidential race following questions about his use of borrowed quotations and the portrayal of his academic record.
In 2002, Gov. Gray Davis signed a law making California the first state to offer workers paid family leave.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Julio Iglesias is 76.
Actress-singer Mary Kay Place is 72.
Rock star Bruce Springsteen is 70.
Actor Jason Alexander is 60.
Country musician Don Herron (BR549) is 57.
Singer Ani DiFranco is 49.
Recording executive Jermaine Dupri is 47.
Actor Kip Pardue is 43.
Actor ANTHONY MACKIE is 41.
Tennis player Melanie Oudin is 28.
