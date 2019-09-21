THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The only true measure of success is the ratio between what we might have done and what we might have been on the one hand, and the thing we have made and the things we have made of ourselves on the other.” — H.G. Wells, English author (born this date in 1866, died 1946.)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, SEPT. 21, the 264th day of 2019. There are 101 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 21, 1970, “NFL Monday Night Football” made its debut on ABC-TV as the Cleveland Browns defeated the visiting New York Jets, 31-21.
10 YEARS AGO
Record flooding hit the Atlanta area, leaving neighborhoods, schools and even sections of roller coasters submerged in several feet of water.
ON THIS DATE
In 1893, one of America’s first horseless carriages was taken for a short test drive in Springfield, Mass., by Frank Duryea, who had designed the vehicle with his brother, Charles.
In 1912, magician Harry Houdini first publicly performed his “Water Torture Cell” trick at the Circus Busch in Berlin.
In 1985, in North Korea and South Korea, family members who had been separated for decades were allowed to visit each other as both countries opened their borders in an unprecedented family-reunion program.
In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed the Defense of Marriage Act denying federal recognition of same-sex marriages a day after saying the law should not be used as an excuse for discrimination, violence or intimidation against gays and lesbians. (Although never formally repealed, DoMA was effectively overturned by U.S. Supreme Court decisions in 2013 and 2015.)
In 2008, baseball said farewell to the original Yankee Stadium as the Bronx Bombers defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-3.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author-comedian Fannie Flagg is 78.
Author Stephen King is 72.
Basketball Hall of Famer Artis Gilmore is 70.
Actor-comedian BILL MURRAY is 69.
Actor-comedian Dave Coulier is 60.
Actor David James Elliott is 59.
Retired MLB All-Star Cecil Fielder is 56.
Country singer Faith Hill is 52.
Actor Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, “General Hospital”) is 40.
TV personality Nicole Richie is 38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.