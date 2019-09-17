THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“We must not say every mistake is a foolish one.” — Cicero, Roman scholar (106-43 B.C.)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, SEPT. 17, the 260th day of 2019. There are 105 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 17, 2011, a demonstration calling itself Occupy Wall Street began in New York, prompting similar protests around the U.S. and the world.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA abruptly canceled a long-planned missile shield for Eastern Europe, replacing a Bush-era project that was bitterly opposed by Russia with a plan he contended would better defend against a growing threat of Iranian missiles.
ON THIS DATE
In 1787, the Constitution of the United States was completed and signed by a majority of delegates attending the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
In 1971, citing health reasons, Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black, 85, retired. (Black, who was succeeded by Lewis F. Powell Jr., died eight days after making his announcement.)
In 1994, Heather Whitestone of Alabama was crowned the first deaf Miss America.
In 2004, San Francisco’s Barry Bonds hit the 700th home run of his career, joining Babe Ruth (714) and Hank Aaron (755) as the only players to reach the milestone (San Francisco beat San Diego, 4-1).
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson is 74.
Comedian Rita Rudner is 66.
Muppeteer Kevin Clash (former voice of Elmo on “Sesame Street”) is 59.
Singer BeBe Winans is 57. TV
Actor KYLE CHANDLER is 54.
Actor Malik Yoba is 52.
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is 44.
Actor Billy Miller is 40.
NHL forward Alex Ovechkin is 34.
NHL center Auston Matthews is 22.
