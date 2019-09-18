THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Make your mistakes, take your chances, look silly, but keep on going. Don’t freeze up.” — From “You Can’t Go Home Again” by Thomas Wolfe (1900-1938)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18, the 261st day of 2019. There are 104 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 18, 1975, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was captured by the FBI in San Francisco, 19 months after being kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army.
10 YEARS AGO
Tens of thousands of protesters rallied in defiance of Iran’s Islamic leadership, clashing with police and confronting state-run anti-Israel rallies.
ON THIS DATE
In 1793, President George Washington laid the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol.
In 1964, the situation comedy “The Addams Family,” inspired by the Charles Addams cartoons, premiered on ABC-TV.
In 2001, a week after the Sept. 11 attack, President George W. Bush said he hoped to “rally the world” in the battle against terrorism and predicted that all “people who love freedom” would join.
In 2007, O.J. Simpson was charged with seven felonies, including kidnapping, in the alleged armed robbery of sports memorabilia collectors in a Las Vegas casino-hotel room. (Simpson, sentenced to nine to 33 years in prison, was released on parole in October 2017.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Jimmie Rodgers is 86.
Actor Robert Blake is 86.
Singer Frankie Avalon is 79.
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is 67.
Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is 60.
Actress Holly Robinson Peete is 55.
Former racing cyclist Lance Armstrong is 48.
Actress JADA PINKETT SMITH is 48.
Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is 26.
Country singer Tae Dye (Maddie and Tae) is 24.
