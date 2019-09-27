THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I have lived in this world just long enough to look carefully the second time into things that I am most certain of the first time.” — “Josh Billings” (Henry Wheeler Shaw), American humorist (1818-1885)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, SEPT. 27, the 270th day of 2019. There are 95 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 27, 1991, President George H.W. Bush announced in a nationally broadcast address that he was eliminating all U.S. battlefield nuclear weapons, and called on the Soviet Union to match the gesture.
10 YEARS AGO
German Chancellor ANGELA MERKEL won a second term, along with the center-right majority that had eluded her four years earlier, nudging Europe’s biggest economic power to the right.
ON THIS DATE
In 1854, the first great disaster involving an Atlantic Ocean passenger vessel occurred when the steamship SS Arctic sank off Newfoundland; of the more than 400 people on board, only 86 survived.
In 1935, Judy Garland, at age 13, signed a seven-year contract with MGM.
In 1942, Glenn Miller and his Orchestra performed together for the last time, at the Central Theater in Passaic, New Jersey, prior to Miller’s entry into the Army.
In 1964, the government publicly released the report of the Warren Commission, which concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone in assassinating President John F. Kennedy.
In 1996, in Afghanistan, the Taliban, a band of former seminary students, drove the government of President Burhanuddin Rabbani out of Kabul, captured the capital and executed former leader Najibullah.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Wilford Brimley is 85.
World Golf Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth is 80.
Singer-musician Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 76.
Rock singer Meat Loaf is 72.
Actor A Martinez is 71.
Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt is 70.
Singer Shaun Cassidy is 61.
Actor Patrick Muldoon is 51.
Actress GWYNETH PALTROW is 47.
Singer Avril Lavigne is 35.
