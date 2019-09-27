THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“I have lived in this world just long enough to look carefully the second time into things that I am most certain of the first time.” — “Josh Billings” (Henry Wheeler Shaw), American humorist (1818-1885)

TODAY IS

Today is FRIDAY, SEPT. 27, the 270th day of 2019. There are 95 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

George H. W. Bush

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 1991, file photo from television U.S. President George H. Bush addresses the nation from the Oval Office in Washington. In a dramatic move to lower nuclear tensions, Bush announced he is eliminating all land-based nuclear weapons and removing all short-range nuclear arms from submarines and ships worldwide, and called upon the Soviet Union to match the U.S. in unilateral cutbacks and join in negotiations for other arms reductions. (AP Photo/File)

On Sept. 27, 1991, President George H.W. Bush announced in a nationally broadcast address that he was eliminating all U.S. battlefield nuclear weapons, and called on the Soviet Union to match the gesture.

10 YEARS AGO

German Chancellor ANGELA MERKEL won a second term, along with the center-right majority that had eluded her four years earlier, nudging Europe’s biggest economic power to the right.

ON THIS DATE

In 1854, the first great disaster involving an Atlantic Ocean passenger vessel occurred when the steamship SS Arctic sank off Newfoundland; of the more than 400 people on board, only 86 survived.

In 1935, Judy Garland, at age 13, signed a seven-year contract with MGM.

In 1942, Glenn Miller and his Orchestra performed together for the last time, at the Central Theater in Passaic, New Jersey, prior to Miller’s entry into the Army.

In 1964, the government publicly released the report of the Warren Commission, which concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone in assassinating President John F. Kennedy.

In 1996, in Afghanistan, the Taliban, a band of former seminary students, drove the government of President Burhanuddin Rabbani out of Kabul, captured the capital and executed former leader Najibullah.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the world premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War” on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor Wilford Brimley is 85.

World Golf Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth is 80.

Singer-musician Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 76.

Rock singer Meat Loaf is 72.

Actor A Martinez is 71.

Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt is 70.

Singer Shaun Cassidy is 61.

Actor Patrick Muldoon is 51.

Actress GWYNETH PALTROW is 47.

Singer Avril Lavigne is 35.

