“There is little that can withstand a man who can conquer himself.” — King Louis XIV (1638-1715).

Today is SUNDAY, SEPT. 1, the 244th day of 2019. There are 121 days left in the year.

One of the first military operations between Germany and Poland was the bombardment and consequent occupation of the Polish ammunition dump Westerplatte in the Danzig territory on Sept. 1, 1939. Here, Nazi soldiers occupy Westerplatte. (AP Photo)

On Sept. 1, 1939, World War II began as Nazi Germany invaded Poland.

Vermont’s law allowing same-sex marriage went into effect.

In 1715, following a reign of 72 years, King Louis XIV of France died four days before his 77th birthday.

In 1923, the Japanese cities of Tokyo and Yokohama were devastated by an earthquake that claimed some 140,000 lives.

In 1961, the Soviet Union ended a moratorium on atomic testing with an above-ground nuclear explosion in central Asia. A TWA Lockheed Constellation crashed shortly after takeoff from Chicago’s Midway Airport, killing all 78 people on board.

In 1985, a U.S.-French expedition located the wreckage of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean roughly 400 miles off Newfoundland.

In 2005, New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin issued a “desperate SOS” as his city descended into anarchy amid the flooding left by Hurricane Katrina.

Lily Tomlin

Lily Tomlin, left, and Jane Fonda arrive at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Comedian-actress LILY TOMLIN is 80.

Singer Barry Gibb is 73.

Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw is 69.

Singer Gloria Estefan is 62.

Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 55.

Retired NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway is 53.

Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira is 48.

Actor Maury Sterling is 48.

Actor Scott Speedman is 44.

Country singer Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) is 43.

