THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“There is little that can withstand a man who can conquer himself.” — King Louis XIV (1638-1715).
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, SEPT. 1, the 244th day of 2019. There are 121 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 1, 1939, World War II began as Nazi Germany invaded Poland.
10 YEARS AGO
Vermont’s law allowing same-sex marriage went into effect.
ON THIS DATE
In 1715, following a reign of 72 years, King Louis XIV of France died four days before his 77th birthday.
In 1923, the Japanese cities of Tokyo and Yokohama were devastated by an earthquake that claimed some 140,000 lives.
In 1961, the Soviet Union ended a moratorium on atomic testing with an above-ground nuclear explosion in central Asia. A TWA Lockheed Constellation crashed shortly after takeoff from Chicago’s Midway Airport, killing all 78 people on board.
In 1985, a U.S.-French expedition located the wreckage of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean roughly 400 miles off Newfoundland.
In 2005, New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin issued a “desperate SOS” as his city descended into anarchy amid the flooding left by Hurricane Katrina.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian-actress LILY TOMLIN is 80.
Singer Barry Gibb is 73.
Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw is 69.
Singer Gloria Estefan is 62.
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 55.
Retired NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway is 53.
Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira is 48.
Actor Maury Sterling is 48.
Actor Scott Speedman is 44.
Country singer Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) is 43.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.