THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"'Be yourself' is about the worst advice you can give to some people." — J.B. Priestley, British novelist (born this date in 1894, died 1984)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, SEPT. 13, the 256th day of 2019. There are 109 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 13, 2001, two days after the 9/11 terror attacks, the first few jetliners returned to the nation's skies, but several major airports remained closed and others opened only briefly.
10 YEARS AGO
At the MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift's acceptance speech for best female video for "You Belong with Me" was disrupted by Kanye West, who took the microphone to praise Beyonce's video of "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)."
ON THIS DATE
In 1948, Republican Margaret Chase Smith of Maine was elected to the U.S. Senate; she became the first woman to serve in both houses of Congress.
In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur died at a Las Vegas hospital six days after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting; he was 25.
In 1997, funeral services were held in Calcutta, India, for Nobel peace laureate Mother Teresa.
In 1998, former Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace died in Montgomery at age 79.
In 2017, firefighters who were called to a sweltering nursing home in Hollywood, Florida, where air conditioning had been knocked out by Hurricane Irma found three people dead and evacuated 145 others to hospitals; five others died later in the day.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Barbara Bain is 88.
Actress Eileen Fulton ("As the World Turns") is 86.
Actor Joe E. Tata ("Beverly Hills 90210") is 83.
TV producer Fred Silverman is 82.
Actress Jacqueline Bisset is 75.
Actress Jean Smart is 68.
Actor Roger Howarth ("General Hospital") is 51.
Singer Fiona Apple is 42.
Actor Ben Savage is 39.
Rock singer NIALL HORAN (One Direction) is 26.
