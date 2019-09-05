THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If moderation is a fault, then indifference is a crime.” — Jack Kerouac, American novelist (1922-1969)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, SEPT. 5, the 248th day of 2019. There are 117 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 5, 1975, President GERALD R. FORD escaped an attempt on his life by Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a disciple of Charles Manson, in Sacramento, California.
10 YEARS AGO
Top finance officials from rich and developing countries agreed during a meeting in London to curb hefty bankers’ bonuses and maintain stimulus measures.
ON THIS DATE
In 1864, voters in Louisiana approved a new state constitution abolishing slavery.
In 1882, the nation’s first Labor Day was celebrated with a parade in New York.
In 1960, at the Rome Olympics, American boxer Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) defeated Zbigniew Pietrzykowski of Poland to win the light-heavyweight gold medal; Wilma Rudolph of the United States won the second of her three gold medals with the 200-meter sprint.
In 1984, the space shuttle Discovery ended its inaugural flight as it landed at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
In 1997, breaking the royal reticence over the death of Princess Diana, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II delivered a televised address in which she called her former daughter-in-law “a remarkable person.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 90.
Actress-singer Carol Lawrence is 87.
Actor William Devane is 80.
Actress Raquel Welch is 79.
“Cathy” cartoonist Cathy Guisewite is 69.
Actor MICHAEL KEATON is 68.
Country musician Jamie Oldaker (The Tractors) is 68.
Actress Kristian Alfonso is 56.
TV personality Dweezil Zappa is 50.
Actress Rose McGowan is 46.
