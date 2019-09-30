THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The idea is to die young as late as possible.” — Ashley Montagu, Anglo-American anthropologist (1905-1999)
TODAY IS
Today is Monday, Sept. 30, the 273rd day of 2019. There are 92 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 30, 1955, actor James Dean, 24, was killed in a two-car collision near Cholame, California. (He is buried in Fairmount, Ind.)
TEN YEARS AGO
A powerful earthquake rocked western Indonesia, killing 1,115 people.
ON THIS DATE
In 1777, the Continental Congress — forced to flee in the face of advancing British forces — moved to York, Pennsylvania.
In 1846, Boston dentist William Morton used ether as an anesthetic for the first time as he extracted an ulcerated tooth from merchant Eben Frost.
In 1939, the first college football game to be televised was shown on experimental station W2XBS in New York as Fordham University defeated Waynesburg College, 34-7.
In 1954, the first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, was commissioned by the U.S. Navy.
In 1962, James Meredith, a black student, was escorted by federal marshals to the campus of the University of Mississippi, where he enrolled for classes the next day; Meredith’s presence sparked rioting that claimed two lives.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Angie Dickinson is 88.
Singer Johnny Mathis is 84.
Actress Fran Drescher is 62.
Actor Eric Stoltz is 58.
Rock singer Trey Anastasio is 55.
Actress MONICA BELLUCCI is 55.
Actor Tony Hale is 49.
Actress Jenna Elfman is 48.
Actress Marion Cotillard is 44.
Singer-rapper T-Pain is 35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.