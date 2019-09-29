THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Nobody knows enough, but many know too much.” — Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach, Austrian author (1830-1916)
TODAY IS ...
Today is Sunday, Sept. 29, the 272nd day of 2019. There are 93 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 29, 1978, Pope John Paul I was found dead in his Vatican apartment just over a month after becoming head of the Roman Catholic Church.
TEN YEARS AGO
New York City terrorism suspect Najibullah Zazi pleaded not guilty to conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction in what authorities said was a planned attack on commuter trains.
ON THIS DATE
In 1789, the U.S. War Department established a regular army with a strength of several hundred men.
In 1829, London’s reorganized police force, which became known as Scotland Yard, went on duty.
In 1943, General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Italian Marshal Pietro Badoglio signed an armistice aboard the British ship HMS Nelson off Malta.
In 1982, Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules laced with deadly cyanide claimed the first of seven victims in the Chicago area. (To date, the case remains unsolved.)
In 2005, John G. Roberts Jr. was sworn in as the nation’s 17th chief justice after winning Senate confirmation.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 84.
Actor Ian McShane is 77.
TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 71.
Actor Luke Goss is 51.
Actor ZACHARY LEVI is 39.
Actress Chrissy Metz (TV: “This Is Us”) is 39.
Actress Kelly McCreary (TV: “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 38.
NBA All-Star Kevin Durant is 31.
Singer Phillip Phillips is 29.
Pop singer Halsey is 25.
