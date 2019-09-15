THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It is a curious thought, but it is only when you see people looking ridiculous that you realise just how much you love them.” — Dame Agatha Christie (1890-1976)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, SEPT. 15, the 258th day of 2019. There are 107 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 15, 1963, four black girls were killed when a bomb went off during Sunday services at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.
10 YEARS AGO
An unrepentant Muntadhar al-Zeidi, the Iraqi reporter who’d thrown his shoes at President George W. Bush in December 2008, was freed from prison.
ON THIS DATE
In 1950, during the Korean conflict, United Nations forces landed at Incheon in the south and began their drive toward Seoul.
In 1961, the United States began Operation Nougat, a series of underground nuclear explosions in the Nevada Test Site, two weeks after the Soviet Union resumed testing its nuclear weapons.
In 1981, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to approve the Supreme Court nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor.
In 2001, President George W. Bush ordered U.S. troops to get ready for war and braced Americans for a long, difficult assault against terrorists to avenge the Sept. 11 attack.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Norm Crosby is 92.
Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry is 81.
Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 73.
Movie director Oliver Stone is 73.
Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino is 58.
Actor TOM HARDY is 42.
Actress Marisa Ramirez is 42.
Actor Dave Annable is 40.
Britain’s Prince Harry is 35.
TV personality Heidi Montag is 33.
