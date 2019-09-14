THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“What one has not experienced, one will never understand in print.” — Isadora Duncan (1877-1927)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, SEPT. 14, the 257th day of 2019. There are 108 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 14, 1982, PRINCESS GRACE of Monaco, formerly actress Grace Kelly, died at age 52 of injuries from a car crash the day before.
10 YEARS AGO
Patrick Swayze, star of “Dirty Dancing” and “Ghost,” passed away of cancer at age 57.
ON THIS DATE
1814, FRANCIS SCOTT KEY was inspired to write the poem “Defence of Fort McHenry” (later “The Star-Spangled Banner”) after witnessing the American flag flying over the Maryland fort following a night of British naval bombardment during the War of 1812.
In 1901, President William McKinley died in Buffalo, New York, of gunshot wounds inflicted by an assassin.
In 1963, Mary Ann Fischer of Aberdeen, S.D., gave birth to four girls and a boy, the first known surviving quintuplets in the United States.
In 1994, on the 34th day of a strike by players, Acting Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig announced the 1994 season was over.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is 79.
Singer-actress Joey Heatherton is 75.
Singer Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (Sha Na Na) is 72.
Country singer John Berry is 60.
Actress Faith Ford is 55.
Actress Michelle Stafford (“General Hospital”) is 54.
Actor-writer-director-producer TYLER PERRY is 50.
Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley is 48.
Country singer Danielle Peck is 41.
Actor Chad Duell (“General Hospital”) is 32.
